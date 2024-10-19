SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $251.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $251.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

