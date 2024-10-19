Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SECGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$106,500.00 ($71,476.51). 13.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

