Spire (NYSE:SR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.80, but opened at $64.80. Spire shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 34,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Spire Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

