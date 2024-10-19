SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 11291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

