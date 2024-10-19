SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 11291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
