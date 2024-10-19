SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 53,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

