ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

