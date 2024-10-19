ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6,043.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 203,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

