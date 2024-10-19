ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $17.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,573,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 709,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,627. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

