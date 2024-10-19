ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NULV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,630 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

