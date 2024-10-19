ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.66. 2,036,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,331. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

