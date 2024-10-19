ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $46.96.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
