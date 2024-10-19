ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 123,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 833,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.