ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 994,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,289. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.