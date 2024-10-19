ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,675. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

