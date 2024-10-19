ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,159 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

