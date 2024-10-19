ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 6,398 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEMG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.32. 8,257,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,988. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

