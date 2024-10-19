State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

