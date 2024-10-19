STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
