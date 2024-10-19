Stephens Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

