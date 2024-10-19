Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

COTY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. M&G Plc raised its stake in Coty by 41.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 376,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

