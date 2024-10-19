StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 2,990.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

