StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 5.3 %

XNET stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

