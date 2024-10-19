StockNews.com Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

NYSE GFI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

