StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

