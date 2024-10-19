StockNews.com Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $417.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.49.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,834.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.