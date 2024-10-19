Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

