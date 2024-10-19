Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.3% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 47,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

