Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

NYSE C opened at $62.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

