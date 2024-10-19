Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $42,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.