Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corteva by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

