Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0505 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $17,528.27 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.74 or 0.03877213 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

