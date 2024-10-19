Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,922 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

