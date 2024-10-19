Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

