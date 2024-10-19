Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 3,116 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

