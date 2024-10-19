Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

