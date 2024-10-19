Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $28.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

