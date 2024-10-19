Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $397.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

