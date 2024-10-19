Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 107,260 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,260 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 288,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

