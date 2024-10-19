Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

