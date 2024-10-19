Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.