Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TDVG stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.