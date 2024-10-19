Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

