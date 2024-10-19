Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.