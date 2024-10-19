Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR opened at $259.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $259.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

