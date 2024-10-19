Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of VONE opened at $265.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $265.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.824 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

