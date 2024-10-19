Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,036 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,049,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

