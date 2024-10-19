Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

