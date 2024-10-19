Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 963 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $316.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

