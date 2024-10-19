Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 25,164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $288.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

