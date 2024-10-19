Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 28,143 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 4.10% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

